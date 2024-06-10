Heatwave Forces School Closures Across Bihar Until June 15

Amidst severe heatwave conditions, the Bihar education department has taken decisive action by ordering the closure of all government-run schools until June 15.

The directive, issued on Monday, comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted continuing 'severe heatwave' conditions for the next few days, prompting a red alert across northern and southern Bihar until June 14.

The heatwave has already driven temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius at multiple locations, with Buxar and Bhojpur recording a scorching 45.9 degrees Celsius. Authorities advise residents to stay indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

