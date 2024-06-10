Heatwave Forces School Closures Across Bihar Until June 15
The Bihar education department has ordered the closure of all government-run schools until June 15 due to severe heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for northern and southern regions until June 14, with temperatures surpassing 44 degrees Celsius in multiple locations.
- Country:
- India
Amidst severe heatwave conditions, the Bihar education department has taken decisive action by ordering the closure of all government-run schools until June 15.
The directive, issued on Monday, comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted continuing 'severe heatwave' conditions for the next few days, prompting a red alert across northern and southern Bihar until June 14.
The heatwave has already driven temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius at multiple locations, with Buxar and Bhojpur recording a scorching 45.9 degrees Celsius. Authorities advise residents to stay indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cyclone Remal Prompts Red Alert in Tripura Districts
Normal to above-normal minimum temperatures expected in most parts of country in June: IMD.
Barring a few parts of southern peninsular India, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures expected in country in June: IMD.
Blazing Delhi: Heatwave Grips Communities Amid Record-Breaking Temperatures
Jharkhand Swelters: Daltonganj Records Highest Temperature in a Decade