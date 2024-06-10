Left Menu

Heatwave Forces School Closures Across Bihar Until June 15

The Bihar education department has ordered the closure of all government-run schools until June 15 due to severe heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for northern and southern regions until June 14, with temperatures surpassing 44 degrees Celsius in multiple locations.

Amidst severe heatwave conditions, the Bihar education department has taken decisive action by ordering the closure of all government-run schools until June 15.

The directive, issued on Monday, comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted continuing 'severe heatwave' conditions for the next few days, prompting a red alert across northern and southern Bihar until June 14.

The heatwave has already driven temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius at multiple locations, with Buxar and Bhojpur recording a scorching 45.9 degrees Celsius. Authorities advise residents to stay indoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

