Left Menu

Galgotias University and Samsung India Forge Historic Upskilling Partnership

Galgotias University and Samsung India have signed a MoU to launch an innovative upskilling program aimed at enhancing the skills of the workforce. This collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering innovation and continuous learning amidst rapid technological advancements.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-06-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 13:57 IST
Galgotias University and Samsung India Forge Historic Upskilling Partnership
AI Generated Representative Image

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Galgotias University and Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate a pioneering upskilling program. This strategic partnership, a first-of-its-kind in India, aims to elevate the skill sets of the workforce through an impactful synergy between the realms of academia and industry.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, and Mr. Leesoo Kim, Managing Director of Samsung India, signed the MoU today, marking a significant milestone for both institutions. Senior representatives from both entities attended the signing ceremony, underscoring the importance of this visionary alliance.

Dr. Galgotia expressed his excitement, stating, ''This partnership is a benchmark not only for us but for the entire educational and industrial landscape in India. Our joint vision focuses on investing in our most valuable asset – our workforce.'' Mr. Kim echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the necessity of continuous learning in today's rapidly evolving technological environment.

The initiative aims to bridge the traditional divide between academia and industry, creating a nurturing environment for innovation and practical knowledge. With an eye on societal progress, both parties are dedicated to fostering a knowledgeable and skilled workforce ready to lead in an ever-changing world.

Galgotias University, established in 2011 and recognized for its excellence and state-of-the-art facilities, stands committed to enhancing education, research, and industry collaboration. In partnership with Samsung, the university aims to set new standards for academic and industrial cooperation in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024