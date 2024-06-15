Galgotias University and Samsung India Forge Historic Upskilling Partnership

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Galgotias University and Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate a pioneering upskilling program. This strategic partnership, a first-of-its-kind in India, aims to elevate the skill sets of the workforce through an impactful synergy between the realms of academia and industry.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, and Mr. Leesoo Kim, Managing Director of Samsung India, signed the MoU today, marking a significant milestone for both institutions. Senior representatives from both entities attended the signing ceremony, underscoring the importance of this visionary alliance.

Dr. Galgotia expressed his excitement, stating, ''This partnership is a benchmark not only for us but for the entire educational and industrial landscape in India. Our joint vision focuses on investing in our most valuable asset – our workforce.'' Mr. Kim echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the necessity of continuous learning in today's rapidly evolving technological environment.

The initiative aims to bridge the traditional divide between academia and industry, creating a nurturing environment for innovation and practical knowledge. With an eye on societal progress, both parties are dedicated to fostering a knowledgeable and skilled workforce ready to lead in an ever-changing world.

Galgotias University, established in 2011 and recognized for its excellence and state-of-the-art facilities, stands committed to enhancing education, research, and industry collaboration. In partnership with Samsung, the university aims to set new standards for academic and industrial cooperation in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)