NEET-PG Exam Postponed Amid Integrity Concerns

The Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance examination, originally set for June 23, 2024. The decision comes in the wake of recent allegations questioning the integrity of certain competitive exams.

According to the ministry, a comprehensive assessment will be carried out to evaluate the robustness of the NEET-PG exam processes, which are conducted by the National Board of Examination (NTA).

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to students, the ministry emphasized that the postponement aims to uphold the sanctity of the examination process. The new examination date will be announced soon.

