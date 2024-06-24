Educational Breakthroughs Amid High-Altitude Challenges in Golog

Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai province is grappling with substantial educational challenges due to its high altitude, harsh climate, and severe natural conditions, reports People's Daily. Despite significant investments in infrastructure, the adverse climate obstructs progress, according to Jormai Tentseng, director of Golog's education bureau.

The newly established Golog Xining Ethnic Middle School in Xining, aided by Shanghai, aims to address these issues. Construction began on July 21, 2017, and the school, featuring a standard sports field, multimedia classrooms, and a library, became operational in just two years. Over 1,000 students from high-altitude pastoral areas have enrolled, experiencing greatly improved academic performance.

The school employs innovative teaching methods and engages in educational exchanges with Shanghai, enhancing both teaching capabilities and student outcomes. The robotics club recently achieved second place in a provincial competition, highlighting the school's success. Principal Chang Tu emphasizes a science-based educational approach to equip students with the skills to contribute to their communities.

