UPSC Embraces AI Tech to Combat Examination Malpractices

In a decisive move to enforce examination integrity, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to employ facial recognition and AI-fueled CCTV surveillance to curb cheating and impersonation. This initiative comes as a response to ongoing controversies surrounding malpractices in national exams such as NEET and NET.

According to a tender issued by the UPSC, two key technological solutions are being sought: Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication with facial recognition, and live AI-driven CCTV monitoring of the examination process. These measures aim to strengthen the exam process and eradicate potential malpractice by candidates.

The implementation will see the installation of an extensive network of CCTV cameras across test centers, ensuring round-the-clock surveillance. The technology will assist in real-time attendance monitoring, ensuring zero blind spots, and alert authorities of any suspicious movements or potential infractions. The bid process for these services closes on July 7.

