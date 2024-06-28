School Administrators Arrested in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained the principal and vice principal of a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, over their alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials disclosed.

Ehsanul Haque, principal of Oasis School, was city coordinator for the medical entrance exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5. Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam served as the NTA's observer and centre coordinator at the Oasis School, officials detailed. The CBI is interrogating five additional individuals in connection to the leak.

Authorities apprehended Haque and Alam after in-depth questioning. Investigations by Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) revealed burnt NEET-UG question papers at a solver gang's hideout. According to an EOU statement, the leaked questions reportedly originated from Oasis School via the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang. The probe found guidelines for handling exam materials were not followed properly in Hazaribagh.

