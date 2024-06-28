Left Menu

School Administrators Arrested in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

The CBI has arrested the principal and vice principal of a Hazaribagh school in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The arrests followed a detailed investigation and interrogation. Burnt question papers were found, and the leak was traced to the Oasis School. Further probes into the matter are ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:41 IST
School Administrators Arrested in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained the principal and vice principal of a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, over their alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials disclosed.

Ehsanul Haque, principal of Oasis School, was city coordinator for the medical entrance exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5. Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam served as the NTA's observer and centre coordinator at the Oasis School, officials detailed. The CBI is interrogating five additional individuals in connection to the leak.

Authorities apprehended Haque and Alam after in-depth questioning. Investigations by Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) revealed burnt NEET-UG question papers at a solver gang's hideout. According to an EOU statement, the leaked questions reportedly originated from Oasis School via the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang. The probe found guidelines for handling exam materials were not followed properly in Hazaribagh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024