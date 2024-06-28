School Administrators Arrested in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal
The CBI has arrested the principal and vice principal of a Hazaribagh school in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The arrests followed a detailed investigation and interrogation. Burnt question papers were found, and the leak was traced to the Oasis School. Further probes into the matter are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained the principal and vice principal of a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, over their alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials disclosed.
Ehsanul Haque, principal of Oasis School, was city coordinator for the medical entrance exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5. Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam served as the NTA's observer and centre coordinator at the Oasis School, officials detailed. The CBI is interrogating five additional individuals in connection to the leak.
Authorities apprehended Haque and Alam after in-depth questioning. Investigations by Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) revealed burnt NEET-UG question papers at a solver gang's hideout. According to an EOU statement, the leaked questions reportedly originated from Oasis School via the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang. The probe found guidelines for handling exam materials were not followed properly in Hazaribagh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police's AGTF arrests operative of jailed gangster Deepak Tinu
CBI Arrests EPFO Officer and Middlemen in Rs 1.10 Lakh Bribery Case
Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Arrests Made in Fatal Incident
Massive Crackdown in Assam: 10 Arrests in Widening Online Fraud Probe
Kannada Actor Darshan Linked to Renukaswamy Murder: Arrests and Protests Escalate