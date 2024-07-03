Breaking Barriers: Shivani's Journey to IIM Indore

Kottakapu Shivani, a 21-year-old visually impaired woman from Zaheerabad, Telangana, has carved her path to success by securing admission in IIM Indore's prestigious PGP program.

Shivani's journey wasn't easy; she initially attended a regular school, struggling without Braille or technical aids. Her parents later enrolled her in a school for visually impaired students, easing her academic progress through Class 10.

Confident and determined, she topped her batch in a regular school's commerce stream, graduated from a Chennai university, and excelled in the CAT exam. Aspiring for a corporate career, Shivani credits Lord Krishna's teachings for her resilience. IIM Indore's inclusive policies and diversity initiatives have provided a welcoming environment for her and 481 other students, said PGP head, Sayantan Banerjee.

