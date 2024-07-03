Breaking Barriers: Shivani's Journey to IIM Indore
Kottakapu Shivani, a visually impaired woman from Telangana, has been admitted to the prestigious PGP course at IIM Indore. Despite challenges in her early education, she excelled academically and cleared the rigorous CAT exam. Shivani aims to thrive in the corporate world, inspired by her idol, Lord Krishna.
Kottakapu Shivani, a 21-year-old visually impaired woman from Zaheerabad, Telangana, has carved her path to success by securing admission in IIM Indore's prestigious PGP program.
Shivani's journey wasn't easy; she initially attended a regular school, struggling without Braille or technical aids. Her parents later enrolled her in a school for visually impaired students, easing her academic progress through Class 10.
Confident and determined, she topped her batch in a regular school's commerce stream, graduated from a Chennai university, and excelled in the CAT exam. Aspiring for a corporate career, Shivani credits Lord Krishna's teachings for her resilience. IIM Indore's inclusive policies and diversity initiatives have provided a welcoming environment for her and 481 other students, said PGP head, Sayantan Banerjee.
