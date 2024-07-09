Dyson Announces Major Job Cuts Amid Global Restructuring

In a significant move, Dyson has announced it will cut approximately 1,000 jobs in Britain as part of a global restructuring strategy. This decision, affecting more than a quarter of its UK workforce, aims to keep the company competitive in increasingly rapid and dynamic global markets.

Founded by James Dyson, the company employs 3,500 people in the UK, particularly at its research and development center in Malmesbury, west England. CEO Hanno Kirner stated that striving for agility and entrepreneurial spirit is a core part of Dyson's strategy as they face fierce competition.

Despite shifting some manufacturing operations to Asia, Dyson continues its investment in research and innovation in Britain. However, the recent restructuring decision continues to stir controversy, particularly in light of Dyson's historic support for Brexit.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)