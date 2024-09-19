Canada to Reduce Study Permits for International Students Impacting Indian Nationals
Canada is set to reduce study permits for international students, impacting primarily Indian nationals. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 35% reduction this year, with another 10% reduction planned for next year. This move is part of an effort to manage temporary residents and address system abuses.
Canada has announced a significant reduction in study permits for international students, a move that will notably affect Indian nationals.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that the country is issuing 35% fewer international student permits this year, with another 10% reduction scheduled for next year. "Immigration is an advantage for our economy, but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down," Trudeau stated in a post on X late Wednesday night.
The decision forms part of the Canadian government's broader strategy to minimize the number of temporary residents. Canada remains a major destination for Indian students. According to the High Commission of India's website in Ottawa, education forms a crucial component of the relationship between the two countries, with an estimated 427,000 Indian students currently in Canada.
