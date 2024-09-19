Left Menu

Canada to Reduce Study Permits for International Students Impacting Indian Nationals

Canada is set to reduce study permits for international students, impacting primarily Indian nationals. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 35% reduction this year, with another 10% reduction planned for next year. This move is part of an effort to manage temporary residents and address system abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:53 IST
Canada has announced a significant reduction in study permits for international students, a move that will notably affect Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that the country is issuing 35% fewer international student permits this year, with another 10% reduction scheduled for next year. "Immigration is an advantage for our economy, but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down," Trudeau stated in a post on X late Wednesday night.

The decision forms part of the Canadian government's broader strategy to minimize the number of temporary residents. Canada remains a major destination for Indian students. According to the High Commission of India's website in Ottawa, education forms a crucial component of the relationship between the two countries, with an estimated 427,000 Indian students currently in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

