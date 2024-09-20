Teacher Arrested for Molestation Attempt in Government School
A government school teacher in Julmi village, Kota district, has been arrested for allegedly trying to molest a Class 12 girl. The incident led to protests by villagers and the suspension of the teacher and the school principal. The case is under investigation, with the accused in judicial custody.
A teacher in a government senior secondary school in Kota district has been arrested for allegedly attempting to molest a Class 12 girl, police confirmed on Friday.
The accused was produced before a POCSO court and ordered into judicial custody. The school, located in Julmi village under Suket police station limits, had been previously recognized as a 'Prime Minister Shree School.'
Following the incident, state Education Minister Madan Dilawar directed the immediate suspension of the teacher and the school principal for negligence. The arrest came after the 17-year-old student lodged a complaint, accusing the teacher, Ved Prakash Bairwa, of making unwanted physical advances. The girl's family, after being dismissed by the principal, sparked a protest involving hundreds of angry villagers.
