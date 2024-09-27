High-Stakes DUSU Elections Witness Massive Student Turnout

More than 1.45 lakh students cast their votes in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections at the varsity's North and South campuses until 5.45 pm on Friday, an official statement confirmed.

Voting will proceed until 7.30 pm, encompassing two phases: morning college students voted until 1 pm, while evening college students started at 3 pm.

Heavy police deployment was observed at both campuses to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. Key candidates from ABVP, NSUI, AISA, and SFI are contesting for various posts. As of now, ABVP holds significant positions in the student body. The counting of votes will commence after public property defaced by campaign materials is restored, as mandated by the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)