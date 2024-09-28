Pope Francis Faces Backlash from Belgian University Over Women's Role Remarks

Pope Francis faced significant backlash on Saturday from one of Belgium's leading Catholic universities over his stance on women's roles in society. This came just moments after the pontiff addressed the institution.

Professors and students at UCLouvain expressed their 'incomprehension and disapproval' of the pope's views. The strongly worded press release lamented the conservative positions he articulated, marking extraordinary language from a Catholic university directed at a reigning pope.

The pope, on a visit to celebrate UCLouvain's 600th anniversary, emphasized familial roles for women, which the university condemned as 'deterministic and reductive.' Criticism of Francis's stance on women and the Church has been a recurring theme during his trip to Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)