Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Backlash from Belgian University Over Women's Role Remarks

Pope Francis faced sharp criticism from UCLouvain, Belgium's Catholic university, over his conservative views on women's roles in society. The university expressed disapproval following the pope's speech, which highlighted women primarily in familial roles. Francis responded to concerns regarding the Catholic Church's teachings during his visit, commemorating the university's 600th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:11 IST
Pope Francis Faces Backlash from Belgian University Over Women's Role Remarks
Pope Francis

Pope Francis faced significant backlash on Saturday from one of Belgium's leading Catholic universities over his stance on women's roles in society. This came just moments after the pontiff addressed the institution.

Professors and students at UCLouvain expressed their 'incomprehension and disapproval' of the pope's views. The strongly worded press release lamented the conservative positions he articulated, marking extraordinary language from a Catholic university directed at a reigning pope.

The pope, on a visit to celebrate UCLouvain's 600th anniversary, emphasized familial roles for women, which the university condemned as 'deterministic and reductive.' Criticism of Francis's stance on women and the Church has been a recurring theme during his trip to Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024