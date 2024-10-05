US Commits $157 Million Aid to Conflict-Hit Lebanon

The United States has pledged nearly $157 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon and the broader region, targeting populations affected by ongoing conflict. This announcement was made by the State Department on Friday, marking a significant contribution to the crisis-hit areas.

The newly allocated funds aim to address both new and longstanding needs among internally displaced persons and refugee groups within Lebanon. The assistance is also directed towards communities hosting these groups, ensuring a broader scope of impact.

Additionally, the aid package extends its reach to include those seeking refuge in neighboring Syria, responding to the urgent needs of individuals escaping conflict zones. This strategic move underlines the US commitment to supporting stability and humanitarian efforts in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)