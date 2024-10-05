Left Menu

Teacher Accused of Thrashing Student Sparks Outrage

A teacher in Pune has been accused of thrashing a Class 6 student for not tucking in his shirt. The incident led to a police case and demands for accountability. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena protested the teacher's actions, demanding strict measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:07 IST
Teacher Accused of Thrashing Student Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher at a private school in Pune faces allegations of thrashing a Class 6 student for failing to tuck in his shirt, according to police reports on Saturday.

The boy's father lodged a complaint, leading to a case at Swargate police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The incident, reported to have occurred on September 27 in Maharashinagar, incited protests from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who are calling for severe penalties against the teacher involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024