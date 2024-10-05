Teacher Accused of Thrashing Student Sparks Outrage

A teacher at a private school in Pune faces allegations of thrashing a Class 6 student for failing to tuck in his shirt, according to police reports on Saturday.

The boy's father lodged a complaint, leading to a case at Swargate police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The incident, reported to have occurred on September 27 in Maharashinagar, incited protests from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who are calling for severe penalties against the teacher involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)