Sanjeev Sanyal Appointed Chancellor of Gokhale Institute

Sanjeev Sanyal has been appointed as the Chancellor of Pune's Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, succeeding Bibek Debroy. Debroy resigned following a legal dispute involving the institution's Vice-Chancellor, Ajit Ranade. Sanyal expressed eagerness to collaborate with the institute's community while balancing his role with India's Economic Advisory Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:38 IST
Sanjeev Sanyal, a distinguished member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has accepted the prestigious role of Chancellor at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune. This announcement comes just 10 days after the resignation of Bibek Debroy from the same position.

The transition follows a legal dispute involving GIPE's Vice-Chancellor, Ajit Ranade, who challenged his removal in court. The Bombay High Court granted interim relief, allowing Ranade to remain in his position while the matter is resolved, which led to Debroy resigning immediately.

Sanyal, eager to enhance GIPE's legacy, emphasized that his new role would not interfere with his duties at the Economic Advisory Council. His appointment marks a new chapter for the institute amid ongoing administrative challenges.

