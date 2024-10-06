Left Menu

Meghalaya CM Lauds USTM Amid Controversies: A Beacon of Excellence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma defends the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) against accusations from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of a 'flood jihad.' Sangma highlights USTM's transformative role and compliance with regulations, particularly after the establishment of the state's first private medical college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:03 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has come to the defense of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), following allegations from Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of involvement in a 'flood jihad' in Guwahati.

Sangma commended USTM as a leading educational institution during a talk show in New Delhi, underscoring that the university has obtained all necessary permissions for its infrastructure and operations. Recently, USTM was granted approval to start an MBBS course, becoming the state's first private medical college.

Congratulating the university on its adherence to rules, Sangma highlighted its contribution to delivering quality education. Sarma's criticisms arose amid flooding issues in Guwahati, prompting allegations against USTM. Despite these controversies, Sangma stood firm in his support for the institution's accomplishments.

