NCERT Boosts Textbook Reach with Amazon Partnership

The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to substantially increase its production of textbooks, with a target to print 15 crore books this year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced.

The announcement came during an event marking the agreement between NCERT and Amazon. For decades, NCERT has been pivotal in shaping India's educational landscape, producing over 220 crore books since 1963. Books will reach 20,000 pin codes nationwide and be sold at their maximum retail price (MRP).

Pradhan emphasized the need for engaging and innovative learning materials, including AI-driven e-books. Amazon's platform will ensure these texts reach students nationwide at fair prices, tackling supply challenges and aiding government and educational institutions in bulk orders efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)