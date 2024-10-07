NCERT Boosts Textbook Reach with Amazon Partnership
The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will significantly increase its textbook production, aiming to print 15 crore books this year. This initiative, announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, includes a collaboration with Amazon to enhance distribution and curb counterfeit sales across India.
- Country:
- India
The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to substantially increase its production of textbooks, with a target to print 15 crore books this year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced.
The announcement came during an event marking the agreement between NCERT and Amazon. For decades, NCERT has been pivotal in shaping India's educational landscape, producing over 220 crore books since 1963. Books will reach 20,000 pin codes nationwide and be sold at their maximum retail price (MRP).
Pradhan emphasized the need for engaging and innovative learning materials, including AI-driven e-books. Amazon's platform will ensure these texts reach students nationwide at fair prices, tackling supply challenges and aiding government and educational institutions in bulk orders efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCERT
- textbooks
- Amazon
- education
- India
- distribution
- books
- counterfeit
- Mrp
- Amrit Kaal
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York
India's Historic Chess Triumph: A New Chapter in Sports
Former Indian Diplomat Lauds Quad Leaders' Move to Expand Maritime Awareness to Indian Ocean
Basit Ali Applauds India's Bowling Prowess, Calls for Mayank Yadav's Test Debut
Rhea Singha Crowned Miss Universe India 2024