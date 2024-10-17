Nepal's Youngest Climber Aspires to Elevate Sherpa Community
A Nepali teenager, Nima Rinji Sherpa, aims to leverage his record-breaking mountaineering achievements to benefit the Sherpa community and promote them as global athletes. He plans to harness donor support for community welfare while emphasizing the athletic potential of Sherpas beyond mere guiding roles.
Nima Rinji Sherpa, a 18-year-old Nepali climber, has set a new record as the youngest person to conquer all 14 of the world's highest peaks. He intends to harness his achievements to uplift the Sherpa community, long known for their indispensable role in Himalayan expeditions.
Despite the Sherpas' critical contributions to mountain climbing, they are often seen merely as guides. Nima, who scaled Shishapangma last week, advocates for their recognition as world-class athletes, asserting their deserved privileges comparable to those of Western climbers.
Through building relationships with donor agencies, Nima hopes to secure funds for community-benefiting schools and hospitals. His relentless spirit remains undeterred by challenges such as avalanches and extreme physical conditions, as he prepares for an alpine-style winter ascent of Mount Manaslu.
