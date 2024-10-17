Left Menu

Nepal's Youngest Climber Aspires to Elevate Sherpa Community

A Nepali teenager, Nima Rinji Sherpa, aims to leverage his record-breaking mountaineering achievements to benefit the Sherpa community and promote them as global athletes. He plans to harness donor support for community welfare while emphasizing the athletic potential of Sherpas beyond mere guiding roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:30 IST
Nepal's Youngest Climber Aspires to Elevate Sherpa Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nima Rinji Sherpa, a 18-year-old Nepali climber, has set a new record as the youngest person to conquer all 14 of the world's highest peaks. He intends to harness his achievements to uplift the Sherpa community, long known for their indispensable role in Himalayan expeditions.

Despite the Sherpas' critical contributions to mountain climbing, they are often seen merely as guides. Nima, who scaled Shishapangma last week, advocates for their recognition as world-class athletes, asserting their deserved privileges comparable to those of Western climbers.

Through building relationships with donor agencies, Nima hopes to secure funds for community-benefiting schools and hospitals. His relentless spirit remains undeterred by challenges such as avalanches and extreme physical conditions, as he prepares for an alpine-style winter ascent of Mount Manaslu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024