IIT Madras Launches First International Centre in Dubai

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is launching its first international research centre in Dubai, specializing in AI, data science, robotics, and sustainable energy. Beginning in early 2025, this collaboration with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Dubai's ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

IIT Madras is set to open its first international research, innovation, and entrepreneurship centre in Dubai by early 2025, focusing on artificial intelligence, data science, robotics, and sustainable energy, the institute announced on Friday.

The new IITM Global Dubai Centre will serve as a hub for cutting-edge technology and innovation, creating a significant connection between India's entrepreneurial ecosystem and Dubai. The center's establishment follows a partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The project, initiated in collaboration with top industry officials, aims to propel innovation and foster deep-tech growth, aligning perfectly with Dubai's economic and social goals. The centre will boost research and attract global talent, further cementing Dubai's position as a leader in technology and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

