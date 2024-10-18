Left Menu

Empowering Teachers: Shaping the Future Beyond the Syllabus

Himachal Minister Rajesh Dharmani highlighted the pivotal role of teachers in nation-building during a conference. Emphasizing the government's commitment, he noted that 20% of the state budget is allocated to education. Teachers are crucial in shaping an ideal, sensitive future generation, transcending mere syllabus completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:03 IST
Himachal Minister Rajesh Dharmani underscored the critical role that teachers play in nation-building, extending their influence beyond simply adhering to a syllabus. Speaking at a conference for principals and teachers near Hamirpur, he commended the government's commitment by allocating approximately 20% of the state's budget to education.

Minister Dharmani highlighted the significant responsibility teachers hold in shaping a child's life. He pointed out that highly qualified and trained educators are being appointed in government institutions, underscoring their role in fostering a positive change and preparing an upstanding and sensitive future generation.

The minister reiterated that aside from academic duties, educators bear the mantle of nurturing society's character, making their role indispensable in the community's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

