West Bengal Teachers Protest Over Recruitment Scandal

Three West Bengal teachers on a hunger strike demand the release of eligible candidates' list for the 2016 recruitment exam. Assurance from Education Minister Bratya Basu is deemed hollow, following a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated appointments deemed tainted. Protests are ongoing outside SSC offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:12 IST
In a dramatic protest highlighting ongoing discontent within the educational sector, three teachers in West Bengal have commenced a hunger strike. These educators are demanding transparency in the recruitment process following the invalidation of appointments by the Supreme Court.

The teachers, unimpressed by Education Minister Bratya Basu's promise to release candidate information, argue that the government's assurances do not meet the urgency or gravity of the situation they face after losing their jobs in a flawed recruitment process.

The protest, which has drawn attention to the flaws in West Bengal's teacher recruitment system, centers on a demand for clarity and fairness in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to annul the appointments of thousands due to a compromised selection process.

