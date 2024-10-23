ECB's Diverse Expansion: Empowering Cricket's Future

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to enhance cricket's reach, pledging 3.5 million pounds towards training school teachers and supporting diverse communities. This initiative aims to foster participation across the country, addressing recommendations from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC).

The comprehensive four-year plan seeks to introduce free cricket to 500 state secondary schools, impacting 3.5 million children in primary schools over the next six years. ECB CEO Richard Gould has positioned these actions as crucial steps in increasing weekly cricket participation by 10%.

Crucially, the ECB will establish 450 new cricket facilities in urban areas by 2027, focusing on ethnically diverse communities. It will also train thousands, aiming to grow its base of young volunteers by 50%. This move follows a similar initiative from the Rugby Football Union to combat declining school-level sports participation.

