Traditional Indian Education System: Resilience through Ages

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the resilience of India's traditional education system against historical adversities, including invasions and British reforms led by Lord Macaulay. Speaking at a teachers' felicitation ceremony, Yadav voiced concerns over past disruptions but praised the robust nature of the education heritage.

Yadav expressed appreciation for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for embedding the nation's educational legacy into modern curriculum. This move aims to blend historical richness with contemporary educational needs, invigorating a value-oriented learning framework.

During the event, MP Governor Mangubhai Patel emphasized the pivotal role of teachers in shaping future citizens. Patel urged educators to empower students to contribute to India's progress on the global stage, while the event also saw the transfer of Rs 324 crore to aid student uniforms funding.

