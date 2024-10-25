Left Menu

Traditional Indian Education System: Resilience through Ages

The traditional Indian education system faced attempts of destruction by invaders and British administrators, such as Lord Macaulay, but persisted due to its strong foundation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister lauds the current NEP 2020 for integrating this heritage. Teachers are urged to empower students for a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the resilience of India's traditional education system against historical adversities, including invasions and British reforms led by Lord Macaulay. Speaking at a teachers' felicitation ceremony, Yadav voiced concerns over past disruptions but praised the robust nature of the education heritage.

Yadav expressed appreciation for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for embedding the nation's educational legacy into modern curriculum. This move aims to blend historical richness with contemporary educational needs, invigorating a value-oriented learning framework.

During the event, MP Governor Mangubhai Patel emphasized the pivotal role of teachers in shaping future citizens. Patel urged educators to empower students to contribute to India's progress on the global stage, while the event also saw the transfer of Rs 324 crore to aid student uniforms funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

