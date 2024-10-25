Left Menu

Professor Gauri Dutt Sharma Inspires TISS-Guwahati Graduates to Impact Society

Professor Gauri Dutt Sharma, vice-chancellor of USTM, encouraged TISS-Guwahati graduates to use their education to benefit society, emphasizing ethical reasoning, empathy, and critical thinking. During the 11th convocation, he praised TISS-Guwahati as a pioneering institute in the Northeast, where 165 students graduated this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:08 IST
Professor Gauri Dutt Sharma Inspires TISS-Guwahati Graduates to Impact Society
  • Country:
  • India

During the 11th convocation of Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Guwahati, Professor Gauri Dutt Sharma inspired students to harness their education for societal betterment. The vice-chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, emphasized the importance of ethical reasoning and empathy.

Professor Sharma highlighted the value of a social science degree in fostering critical thinking and informed citizenship. He acknowledged TISS-Guwahati's role in organizing significant events across the Northeast. Professor DP Singh, TISS chancellor, encouraged students to face challenges while upholding the institution's ideals.

This year, 165 students graduated from TISS-Guwahati. Among them, five received their PhD degrees, 112 obtained their MA and MASW degrees, and 48 completed their BA degree in social sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024