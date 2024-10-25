Professor Gauri Dutt Sharma Inspires TISS-Guwahati Graduates to Impact Society

During the 11th convocation of Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Guwahati, Professor Gauri Dutt Sharma inspired students to harness their education for societal betterment. The vice-chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, emphasized the importance of ethical reasoning and empathy.

Professor Sharma highlighted the value of a social science degree in fostering critical thinking and informed citizenship. He acknowledged TISS-Guwahati's role in organizing significant events across the Northeast. Professor DP Singh, TISS chancellor, encouraged students to face challenges while upholding the institution's ideals.

This year, 165 students graduated from TISS-Guwahati. Among them, five received their PhD degrees, 112 obtained their MA and MASW degrees, and 48 completed their BA degree in social sciences.

