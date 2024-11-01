Left Menu

IP University Transforms Library Access with MyLOFT

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has launched the MyLOFT app, revolutionizing library access for students and faculty. This allows over 5,000 users to access resources digitally from any location, enhancing research and learning efficiency. A training session was held to familiarize users with the app's features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:41 IST
IP University Transforms Library Access with MyLOFT
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to enhance library access for students, researchers, and faculty members through the MyLOFT platform.

The University Information Resource Centre will facilitate remote access to library resources, benefiting over 5,000 users with just a click.

This innovative approach allows comprehensive digital access across both campuses, eliminating the need for physical visits and supporting researchers in information gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024