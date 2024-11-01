IP University Transforms Library Access with MyLOFT

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to enhance library access for students, researchers, and faculty members through the MyLOFT platform.

The University Information Resource Centre will facilitate remote access to library resources, benefiting over 5,000 users with just a click.

This innovative approach allows comprehensive digital access across both campuses, eliminating the need for physical visits and supporting researchers in information gathering.

