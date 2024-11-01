IP University Transforms Library Access with MyLOFT
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has launched the MyLOFT app, revolutionizing library access for students and faculty. This allows over 5,000 users to access resources digitally from any location, enhancing research and learning efficiency. A training session was held to familiarize users with the app's features.
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to enhance library access for students, researchers, and faculty members through the MyLOFT platform.
The University Information Resource Centre will facilitate remote access to library resources, benefiting over 5,000 users with just a click.
This innovative approach allows comprehensive digital access across both campuses, eliminating the need for physical visits and supporting researchers in information gathering.
