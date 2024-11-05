Tragedy Strikes: School Gate Mishap Claims Young Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Hayathnagar as a six-year-old boy lost his life after a government school gate collapsed on him, police reported on Tuesday.

According to officials, the boy was a class I student playing near the seven-foot metal gate with other children when it unexpectedly fell, causing severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained.

The heartbreaking event has triggered protests from the boy's parents, relatives, and student organizations, demanding accountability and punishment for those deemed responsible. An Education Department official stated that an inquiry has been initiated, and charges have been filed as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)