Tragedy Strikes: School Gate Mishap Claims Young Life
A six-year-old boy tragically died after a school gate collapsed on him in Hayathnagar, prompting protests and calls for accountability. The boy, a first-grade student, was playing near the gate when it fell, causing fatal injuries. Authorities promise an inquiry to determine any negligence.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Hayathnagar as a six-year-old boy lost his life after a government school gate collapsed on him, police reported on Tuesday.
According to officials, the boy was a class I student playing near the seven-foot metal gate with other children when it unexpectedly fell, causing severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained.
The heartbreaking event has triggered protests from the boy's parents, relatives, and student organizations, demanding accountability and punishment for those deemed responsible. An Education Department official stated that an inquiry has been initiated, and charges have been filed as part of the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- school
- incident
- government
- boy
- protests
- injury
- negligence
- inquiry
- police
- accountability
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka Withdraws from WTA Tour Due to Injury
Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi Faces UAPA Charges in Anti-CAA Protests
Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi Faces Renewed Charges in Anti-CAA Protests
Protests Ignite Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin's Resignation Demanded
Mass Protests Erupt in Bangladesh: Demand for Presidential Resignation