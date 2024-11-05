Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: School Gate Mishap Claims Young Life

A six-year-old boy tragically died after a school gate collapsed on him in Hayathnagar, prompting protests and calls for accountability. The boy, a first-grade student, was playing near the gate when it fell, causing fatal injuries. Authorities promise an inquiry to determine any negligence.

Tragedy Strikes: School Gate Mishap Claims Young Life
  Country:
  India

A tragic incident unfolded in Hayathnagar as a six-year-old boy lost his life after a government school gate collapsed on him, police reported on Tuesday.

According to officials, the boy was a class I student playing near the seven-foot metal gate with other children when it unexpectedly fell, causing severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained.

The heartbreaking event has triggered protests from the boy's parents, relatives, and student organizations, demanding accountability and punishment for those deemed responsible. An Education Department official stated that an inquiry has been initiated, and charges have been filed as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

