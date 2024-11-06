Left Menu

Rajasthan's 28,000 Crore Education Investment: A New Dawn

Rajasthan's Education Pre-Summit 2024 saw the signing of over 500 MoUs worth Rs 28,000 crore, with potential impacts on education, skill development, and sports. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the opportunity for growth despite limited preparation time, with efforts towards employing over 6 lakh youth. The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is upcoming in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:18 IST
Rajasthan's 28,000 Crore Education Investment: A New Dawn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan marked a milestone at the Education Pre-Summit 2024, where over 500 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) totaling Rs 28,000 crore were signed, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday.

Sharma emphasized that education is foundational for development, suggesting that even modest investments can yield substantial results. These MoUs, he noted, are set to transform education and skill development across the state, offering new opportunities for innovation and growth.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the potential across various sectors in Rajasthan and expressed confidence in the state's ability to implement these projects effectively. Efforts are already underway to provide employment to over 6 lakh youth, with further developments anticipated at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit next month in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024