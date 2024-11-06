Rajasthan's 28,000 Crore Education Investment: A New Dawn
Rajasthan's Education Pre-Summit 2024 saw the signing of over 500 MoUs worth Rs 28,000 crore, with potential impacts on education, skill development, and sports. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the opportunity for growth despite limited preparation time, with efforts towards employing over 6 lakh youth. The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is upcoming in Jaipur.
Rajasthan marked a milestone at the Education Pre-Summit 2024, where over 500 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) totaling Rs 28,000 crore were signed, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday.
Sharma emphasized that education is foundational for development, suggesting that even modest investments can yield substantial results. These MoUs, he noted, are set to transform education and skill development across the state, offering new opportunities for innovation and growth.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the potential across various sectors in Rajasthan and expressed confidence in the state's ability to implement these projects effectively. Efforts are already underway to provide employment to over 6 lakh youth, with further developments anticipated at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit next month in Jaipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
