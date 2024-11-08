MEIL Kick-Starts Young India Skills University at Net Zero Valley

Left Menu

MEIL launched a significant educational initiative by laying the foundation stone for the Young India Skills University at Net Zero Valley, Telangana. With a commitment of Rs. 200 crore, the institution aims for international standards and sustainability with zero carbon footprint. Completion is targeted by Telangana Formation Day next year.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Young India Skills University, marking a landmark advancement in educational infrastructure at Net Zero Valley, Telangana, on November 8, 2024.

This initiative is substantiated by a Rs. 200 crore investment from MEIL, following an MoU signed in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and MEIL Managing Director P.V. Krishna Reddy. The university strives to meet global standards, emphasizing sustainability with a zero-carbon footprint.

The event saw participation from key MEIL figures, including Director Ravi P. Reddy, emphasizing MEIL's commitment to advancing educational facilities and sustainability. The project's first phase is set for completion by Telangana Formation Day next year, marking a commitment to both regional development and eco-friendly infrastructure.

