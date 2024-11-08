Left Menu

Unrest at NEHU: Faculty Seeks Governor's Intervention in Crisis

Faculty members at North Eastern Hill University have sought intervention from the Meghalaya Governor to resolve ongoing protests demanding the removal of university leadership. The protests have led to significant disruptions, and the Governor urged stakeholders to submit suggestions for resolution. The Vice-Chancellor has promised actions based on an inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Faculty at North Eastern Hill University have called upon Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar to address the ongoing crisis that has disrupted university operations for nearly 5,000 students. The growing unrest, now in its third day, includes a hunger strike demanding the removal of key university officials.

During a meeting with faculty representatives, Governor Vijayashankar expressed concern over the impact on students' education and urged stakeholders to propose solutions. North Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association President Prof. Lakhon Kma highlighted the loss of trust in university leadership.

Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla has assured that a resolution meeting will take place by November 11. Additionally, the university plans to appoint pro-vice-chancellors for both the Tura and Shillong campuses by month's end, aiming to restore normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

