Rourkela Steel Plant and Akshaya Patra: Nourishing Futures for 35,000 Children

The Rourkela Steel Plant has renewed its agreement with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide mid-day meals to 35,000 students daily. This partnership, worth Rs 2.8 crore annually, benefits schools in Lathikata and Birsa blocks. The initiative, supported since 2014, enhances education through nutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:04 IST
The Rourkela Steel Plant, in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, has extended its initiative to provide mid-day meals to 35,000 schoolchildren. The agreement, cemented by signatures from key officials of both entities, ensures the continuation of this crucial program, aimed at fostering better educational outcomes through enhanced nutrition.

Representatives P K Swain from RSP and Aurobindo Lenka from Akshaya Patra formalized the new memorandum of understanding, which holds validity for three years. This renewed commitment highlights the importance of corporate responsibility in social welfare, with the Rourkela Steel Plant pledging approximately Rs 2.8 crore per year to sustain the effort.

Historically rooted since 2014, this collaborative venture involves significant investments, including an initial capital outlay of Rs 8.24 crore by RSP, reflecting a long-standing dedication to community support and development, particularly in the Lathikata and Birsa areas of Sundargarh district.

