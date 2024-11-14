Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Rajbah School Fire
A fire erupted at Muslim Public School in Rajbah, but all were safely evacuated. Over a dozen fire tenders, aided by police and CRPF, contained the flames, partially damaging the building. The cause remains unknown, but Education Minister Sakeena Masood promises reconstruction support for a swift resumption of classes.
A fire broke out at Muslim Public School in the Rajbah area on Thursday, officials confirmed, emphasizing that no injuries were reported.
The blaze erupted on the second floor during active classes, prompting immediate evacuation of all students and staff. Emergency services, including 10 fire tenders and assistance from police and CRPF personnel, managed to control the fire.
Despite the swift response, the three-storey building sustained partial damage. The origin of the fire remains under investigation. Education Minister Sakeena Masood visited the scene, assuring support for reconstruction and the quick resumption of classes.
