RSS Chief Calls for Innovation and Cultural Synergy in Education

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the national conference for research scholars in Gurugram, voiced concerns over bureaucratic hurdles stymieing young scholars' research. Addressing education leaders, he urged them to nurture innovation by creating environments conducive to thinking outside the box.

Bhagwat emphasized Bharat's unique approach to development, advocating for research that blends indigenous cultural heritage with modern strategies. He noted the imperative for universities to support groundbreaking ideas, irrespective of resource constraints.

Highlighting India's historic contributions to global development, Bhagwat advocated for a holistic developmental model that balances progress with environmental conservation. He called for a revival of indigenous agricultural practices that coexist harmoniously with nature.

