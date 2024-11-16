Tragic Clash at Ranchi Polytechnic: A Student's Fatal End
A student named Raja Paswan from a polytechnic college in Ranchi succumbed to injuries sustained in a group clash. The incident occurred on Friday night, leading to a police investigation. Authorities are working to identify the individuals involved in the altercation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a student from a polytechnic college in Ranchi's Mesra area has died from injuries sustained in an alleged group clash. The student, Raja Paswan, passed away during treatment at Ranchi's RIMS on Saturday, according to police reports.
The violent altercation unfolded on Friday night, leaving Paswan severely injured. The local authorities are now conducting an investigation into the incident.
DSP (Sadar) Sanjeev Besra stated that the BIT police station in-charge is actively seeking to identify and apprehend those involved in the clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- student
- clash
- injuries
- polytechnic
- group
- investigation
- RIMS
- Sanjeev
- Paswan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Teen's Close Call with Explosive Object Sparks Investigation in West Bengal
Calls for Investigation Grow After Budgam Terror Attack
Arrest in Athens: Bomb Explosion Tied to Guerrilla Groups
Critical Investigation Underway after Tragic Elephant Deaths at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
Tension Escalates in Howrah as Two Groups Engage in Stone Pelting