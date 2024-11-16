Tragic Clash at Ranchi Polytechnic: A Student's Fatal End

In a tragic turn of events, a student from a polytechnic college in Ranchi's Mesra area has died from injuries sustained in an alleged group clash. The student, Raja Paswan, passed away during treatment at Ranchi's RIMS on Saturday, according to police reports.

The violent altercation unfolded on Friday night, leaving Paswan severely injured. The local authorities are now conducting an investigation into the incident.

DSP (Sadar) Sanjeev Besra stated that the BIT police station in-charge is actively seeking to identify and apprehend those involved in the clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)