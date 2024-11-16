Left Menu

Tragic Clash at Ranchi Polytechnic: A Student's Fatal End

A student named Raja Paswan from a polytechnic college in Ranchi succumbed to injuries sustained in a group clash. The incident occurred on Friday night, leading to a police investigation. Authorities are working to identify the individuals involved in the altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:46 IST
Tragic Clash at Ranchi Polytechnic: A Student's Fatal End
clash
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a student from a polytechnic college in Ranchi's Mesra area has died from injuries sustained in an alleged group clash. The student, Raja Paswan, passed away during treatment at Ranchi's RIMS on Saturday, according to police reports.

The violent altercation unfolded on Friday night, leaving Paswan severely injured. The local authorities are now conducting an investigation into the incident.

DSP (Sadar) Sanjeev Besra stated that the BIT police station in-charge is actively seeking to identify and apprehend those involved in the clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024