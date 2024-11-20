OCHSE Releases Class 12 Exam Schedule for 2023

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (OCHSE) unveiled the class 12 final examination dates on Wednesday, providing a clear timetable for students and educators alike.

The science stream examinations are set to begin on February 18, with the Arts and Commerce streams following on February 19. Those enrolled in vocational studies will commence their theory exams on February 20.

Spanning over a month, the exams will conclude on March 27. Internal assessments will be conducted from December 23 to 30, and practical exams from January 2 to 12. A total of 3,91,809 students are expected to take the exams this year.

