OCHSE Releases Class 12 Exam Schedule for 2023

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (OCHSE) announced the dates for the class 12 final exams. Science exams start February 18, Arts and Commerce exams commence on February 19, and vocational studies on February 20. Exams run until March 27, with over 3.9 lakh students participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:13 IST
The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (OCHSE) unveiled the class 12 final examination dates on Wednesday, providing a clear timetable for students and educators alike.

The science stream examinations are set to begin on February 18, with the Arts and Commerce streams following on February 19. Those enrolled in vocational studies will commence their theory exams on February 20.

Spanning over a month, the exams will conclude on March 27. Internal assessments will be conducted from December 23 to 30, and practical exams from January 2 to 12. A total of 3,91,809 students are expected to take the exams this year.

