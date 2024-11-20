Left Menu

Empowering Education: ABVP's Call for Inclusivity and Quality

ABVP president Rajsharan Shahi emphasized the need for inclusive education at a meeting in Gorakhpur. Discussions included improving educational quality, reducing fees, addressing food adulteration, and resolving the Manipur conflict. Proposals will be presented at the ABVP National Convention in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ABVP national president Rajsharan Shahi has underscored the importance of making education both affordable and accessible, asserting that it's crucial for student empowerment.

During a central executive meeting at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Shahi highlighted various societal issues, including proposals to enhance education quality, reduce tuition costs, and combat food adulteration, which are set to be discussed at the upcoming National Convention.

Additionally, ABVP's national general secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla reiterated the student body's commitment to fostering positive change and peace in the Manipur region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

