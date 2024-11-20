Empowering Education: ABVP's Call for Inclusivity and Quality

ABVP national president Rajsharan Shahi has underscored the importance of making education both affordable and accessible, asserting that it's crucial for student empowerment.

During a central executive meeting at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Shahi highlighted various societal issues, including proposals to enhance education quality, reduce tuition costs, and combat food adulteration, which are set to be discussed at the upcoming National Convention.

Additionally, ABVP's national general secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla reiterated the student body's commitment to fostering positive change and peace in the Manipur region.

(With inputs from agencies.)