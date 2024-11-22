Left Menu

Rajasthan Revolutionizes Education for the Visually Impaired

Rajasthan's state government is set to distribute special Braille-script smartphones to visually impaired students in government schools. Under the 'Child with Special Education Scheme,' these devices will be provided free of cost, enhancing inclusive education. The initiative is supported by the social justice and empowerment department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government, in a groundbreaking move, announced on Friday that it will distribute specialized smartphones equipped with Braille script to visually impaired students in government schools from Classes 6 to 12.

This initiative, under the state's 'Child with Special Education Scheme,' aims to provide assistive devices to promote inclusive education among students with disabilities. The education department, in partnership with the social justice and empowerment department, has developed these smartphones, which cost Rs 50,000 each. The minister, Madan Dilawar, emphasized the government's commitment to supporting differently-abled students with resources like battery-operated tricycles.

In related news, Dilawar expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chances in the recent bypolls and discussed a prospective Rs 200 crore infusion from the Rajasthani business community to bolster the state's education infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

