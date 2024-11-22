Rajasthan Revolutionizes Education for the Visually Impaired
Rajasthan's state government is set to distribute special Braille-script smartphones to visually impaired students in government schools. Under the 'Child with Special Education Scheme,' these devices will be provided free of cost, enhancing inclusive education. The initiative is supported by the social justice and empowerment department.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government, in a groundbreaking move, announced on Friday that it will distribute specialized smartphones equipped with Braille script to visually impaired students in government schools from Classes 6 to 12.
This initiative, under the state's 'Child with Special Education Scheme,' aims to provide assistive devices to promote inclusive education among students with disabilities. The education department, in partnership with the social justice and empowerment department, has developed these smartphones, which cost Rs 50,000 each. The minister, Madan Dilawar, emphasized the government's commitment to supporting differently-abled students with resources like battery-operated tricycles.
In related news, Dilawar expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chances in the recent bypolls and discussed a prospective Rs 200 crore infusion from the Rajasthani business community to bolster the state's education infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allegations Rise as Mahayuti Government Accused of Massive Corruption
Selection rules for government jobs should be set before recruitment process starts and it should not take candidates by surprise: SC.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Lauds Central Government's OROP Initiative
Government Tightens Border Controls to Block Overseas Mongols Members
Political Upheaval: German Government Coalition in Crisis