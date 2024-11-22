Rajasthan Revolutionizes Education for the Visually Impaired

The Rajasthan government, in a groundbreaking move, announced on Friday that it will distribute specialized smartphones equipped with Braille script to visually impaired students in government schools from Classes 6 to 12.

This initiative, under the state's 'Child with Special Education Scheme,' aims to provide assistive devices to promote inclusive education among students with disabilities. The education department, in partnership with the social justice and empowerment department, has developed these smartphones, which cost Rs 50,000 each. The minister, Madan Dilawar, emphasized the government's commitment to supporting differently-abled students with resources like battery-operated tricycles.

In related news, Dilawar expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chances in the recent bypolls and discussed a prospective Rs 200 crore infusion from the Rajasthani business community to bolster the state's education infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)