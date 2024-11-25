Temporary Teachers in Indian Schools: No Regularisation Ahead
Union Minister for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, confirmed that there is no plan to regularise contract teachers in Kendriya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Contractual teachers are hired on short-term contracts to fill vacancies due to retirements and transfers, ensuring uninterrupted education.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, announced that there will be no plan in place to regularise contract teachers within Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. This statement was made in response to a written inquiry presented in the Lok Sabha.
The minister clarified that contractual teachers, who meet the required qualifications per KVS and NVS standards, are engaged temporarily to fill sanctioned post vacancies that arise due to transfers, retirements, or leaves. The intent is to maintain the continuity of the teaching-learning process.
Chaudhary emphasized that the temporary hiring of contract teachers serves purely as a measure to safeguard the academic interests of students, and their appointment holds no provision for regularisation within the current framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union minister Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, in Mumbai.
India's Consumption Conundrum: Congress Calls for Economic Resurgence
New Faces Shine in Australia's Test Squad Against India
India's Fuel Exports Surge Amid Russian Oil Refining Loophole
India Sets Ambitious Chemical Exports Target Amidst Global Demand Surge