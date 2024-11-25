Temporary Teachers in Indian Schools: No Regularisation Ahead

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, announced that there will be no plan in place to regularise contract teachers within Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. This statement was made in response to a written inquiry presented in the Lok Sabha.

The minister clarified that contractual teachers, who meet the required qualifications per KVS and NVS standards, are engaged temporarily to fill sanctioned post vacancies that arise due to transfers, retirements, or leaves. The intent is to maintain the continuity of the teaching-learning process.

Chaudhary emphasized that the temporary hiring of contract teachers serves purely as a measure to safeguard the academic interests of students, and their appointment holds no provision for regularisation within the current framework.

