Temporary Teachers in Indian Schools: No Regularisation Ahead

Union Minister for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, confirmed that there is no plan to regularise contract teachers in Kendriya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Contractual teachers are hired on short-term contracts to fill vacancies due to retirements and transfers, ensuring uninterrupted education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, announced that there will be no plan in place to regularise contract teachers within Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. This statement was made in response to a written inquiry presented in the Lok Sabha.

The minister clarified that contractual teachers, who meet the required qualifications per KVS and NVS standards, are engaged temporarily to fill sanctioned post vacancies that arise due to transfers, retirements, or leaves. The intent is to maintain the continuity of the teaching-learning process.

Chaudhary emphasized that the temporary hiring of contract teachers serves purely as a measure to safeguard the academic interests of students, and their appointment holds no provision for regularisation within the current framework.

