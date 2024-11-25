Left Menu

From Bricks to White Coats: Sarfaraz's Inspirational Journey

Sarfaraz, a young man from a humble background in West Bengal, achieved his dream of becoming a doctor despite financial hardships. Working as a laborer by day and studying by night, he persevered and secured admission to Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College. His journey inspires many in his village.

In a small village in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, 21-year-old Sarfaraz endured long hours of brick hauling under a scorching sun for a meager wage, fueled by his mother's dream of seeing her son become a doctor.

His perseverance paid off as he now walks the halls of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata, a result of scoring 677 out of 720 in NEET 2024. Sarfaraz exchanged construction sites for lecture halls, determined to fulfill his mother's dreams.

Overcoming financial struggles and a dispiriting accident, Sarfaraz utilized online platforms for NEET preparation. His resolve never wavered, and today he inspires others by embodying resilience and dedication to education, planning to serve the impoverished community of his village.

