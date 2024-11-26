KIIT-DU Shines Globally in Interdisciplinary Science Rankings
KIIT-DU achieved a significant milestone by ranking 4th in India and 92nd globally in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025. Among Indian universities, only four made it to the top 100 worldwide. This accomplishment highlights KIIT's dedication to interdisciplinary research and innovation.
KIIT-DU has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 4th position in India in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025. The rankings recognize universities excelling in interdisciplinary scientific research, with KIIT reaching the 92nd position globally.
India boasts strong representation with 65 universities in the rankings, of which seven are in the top 100. Notably, Anna University leads the Indian contingent, ranking 41st globally.
This accolade underscores KIIT University's commitment to fostering research innovation. Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta attributed the success to the dedication of KIIT's researchers and congratulated the staff and students for this unique achievement.
