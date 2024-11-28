IIHS Dehradun: Bridging Hospitality Skills Gap in India

The International Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS), part of IIHM and affiliated with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), unveiled its new facility in Dehradun today. This aims to tackle the skill deficit in the hospitality sector by offering state-of-the-art vocational training to aspiring professionals.

With over three decades of experience, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has established a global reputation and now extends its efforts through IIHS. Operating in multiple countries, it provides unmatched global opportunities for students, appealing to those aiming for a career in hospitality.

The Dehradun center, lauded by prominent figures from both education and industry, stands as a beacon of opportunity in a thriving tourist destination. Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHS, emphasized its alignment with India's Skill India mission and its potential to educate and employ thousands in the booming hospitality industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)