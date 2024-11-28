Left Menu

IIHS Dehradun: Bridging Hospitality Skills Gap in India

The IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS) has launched its newest training center in Dehradun, aiming to bridge the skills gap in the hospitality industry. Recognized for its state-of-the-art facility, IIHS, affiliated with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), offers a range of vocational and short-term skill courses to prepare students for hospitality careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:17 IST
The International Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS), part of IIHM and affiliated with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), unveiled its new facility in Dehradun today. This aims to tackle the skill deficit in the hospitality sector by offering state-of-the-art vocational training to aspiring professionals.

With over three decades of experience, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has established a global reputation and now extends its efforts through IIHS. Operating in multiple countries, it provides unmatched global opportunities for students, appealing to those aiming for a career in hospitality.

The Dehradun center, lauded by prominent figures from both education and industry, stands as a beacon of opportunity in a thriving tourist destination. Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHS, emphasized its alignment with India's Skill India mission and its potential to educate and employ thousands in the booming hospitality industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

