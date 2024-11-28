IIHS Dehradun: Bridging Hospitality Skills Gap in India
The IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS) has launched its newest training center in Dehradun, aiming to bridge the skills gap in the hospitality industry. Recognized for its state-of-the-art facility, IIHS, affiliated with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), offers a range of vocational and short-term skill courses to prepare students for hospitality careers.
The Dehradun center, lauded by prominent figures from both education and industry, stands as a beacon of opportunity in a thriving tourist destination. Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHS, emphasized its alignment with India's Skill India mission and its potential to educate and employ thousands in the booming hospitality industry.
