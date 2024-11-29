Left Menu

Manipur Schools Reopen Amidst Improved Law and Order

Schools and colleges in Manipur's Imphal Valley and Jiribam district have resumed classes after a 13-day closure due to escalating violence. The reopening comes with improved law and order, while curfew is relaxed to allow residents to purchase essential items. The violence has resulted in over 250 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After a 13-day hiatus, educational institutions in Manipur's Imphal Valley and Jiribam district have reopened as the situation improves, officials confirmed. Students returned to classes, offering relief to the community with final exams approaching.

The Manipur government had suspended school activities on November 16 following the discovery of six bodies in rivers, which escalated ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The conflict has tragically claimed over 250 lives.

In a welcomed development, authorities have relaxed the curfew from 5 am to 4 pm in affected regions, enabling residents to access essential supplies. Despite the easing of restrictions, gatherings remain banned without prior approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

