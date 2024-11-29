Manipur Schools Reopen Amidst Improved Law and Order

After a 13-day hiatus, educational institutions in Manipur's Imphal Valley and Jiribam district have reopened as the situation improves, officials confirmed. Students returned to classes, offering relief to the community with final exams approaching.

The Manipur government had suspended school activities on November 16 following the discovery of six bodies in rivers, which escalated ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The conflict has tragically claimed over 250 lives.

In a welcomed development, authorities have relaxed the curfew from 5 am to 4 pm in affected regions, enabling residents to access essential supplies. Despite the easing of restrictions, gatherings remain banned without prior approval.

