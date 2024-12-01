Nagaland Partners with UK for Exclusive Chevening Scholarships
The Nagaland government has signed an MoU with the British High Commission, ensuring five slots in the Chevening Scholarship program for state aspirants. This collaboration aims to cultivate future leaders and foster global academic engagement, enhancing Nagaland's potential on an international platform.
The Nagaland government has embarked on an educational partnership with the British High Commission, securing five annual slots for its students in the prestigious Chevening Scholarship program. The MoU was formalized by key officials at a ceremony held at the chief minister's residence.
This initiative, supported by the UK government, provides full financial aid for a one-year master's degree at any UK university, targeting individuals with high leadership potential. It represents a strategic move for Nagaland to enhance its human capital base, which is crucial for the state's developmental goals.
By securing these slots, Nagaland aims to join the Chevening global network, showcasing the state's burgeoning potential and commitment to academic excellence on a world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
