Transforming Futures: IIT Roorkee's Data Science Programme

IIT Roorkee, in partnership with TimesPro, has opened admissions for the ninth batch of its Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning. As data grows exponentially, this programme offers tech professionals a chance to harness data's power and secure leadership roles in a changing tech landscape.

Market projections indicate the machine learning sector will skyrocket from USD 26.03 billion in 2023 to USD 225.91 billion by 2030, spurred by a CAGR of 36.2%. With this growth, data science roles are more crucial than ever. Since 2012, demand for such positions has surged by 650%, underscoring data's industry-wide importance.

Program participants will delve into machine learning and deep learning techniques, tackling real-world challenges through projects like image and natural language processing. Delivered via TimesPro's interactive platform, the course includes a five-day immersion at IIT Roorkee, preparing graduates for impactful roles such as Data Scientist and Machine Learning Engineer.

(With inputs from agencies.)