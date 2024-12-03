Left Menu

Paving the Path to Net Zero: New Course Set for 2025 Launch

The Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford, and CEEW are launching a new online course, 'Reaching Net Zero,' in 2025. Aimed at Indian policymakers and leaders, the course explores sustainability and climate change, supporting India's commitment to a 2070 net zero target.

The University of Oxford's Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, in collaboration with the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), is launching an unprecedented course titled 'Reaching Net Zero'.

This curriculum, debuting on the Apolitical platform in early 2025, targets the Indian market, focusing on policymakers, business leaders, and civil society aiming for India's 2070 net zero target.

The course offers critical insights into sustainability, climate change impacts, and strategic planning, crucial for India's economic transformation and commitment to decarbonisation.

