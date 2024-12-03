Campus Clash at AMU: Professor Files Threat Complaint
A psychology professor at Aligarh Muslim University claims his life is threatened after a violent altercation with a colleague. The professor has filed a police complaint and requested to carry a firearm on campus. An internal university and police investigation is underway, following a viral video of the incident.
- Country:
- India
Aligarh Muslim University's psychology department is at the center of controversy after a violent altercation between two professors. A faculty member, Professor SM Khan, has filed a complaint and expressed concerns for his safety, leading him to seek permission to carry a licensed firearm on campus.
The clash reportedly occurred on November 21 in the office of the department's head and was caught on video, which quickly spread across social media. This incident highlights ongoing tensions within academic circles at AMU.
Both the university authorities and local police have since launched investigations into the altercation. An AMU senior official confirmed a probe, while Police Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh assured that the police inquiry is active, awaiting initial findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
