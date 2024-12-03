Left Menu

Student Democracy at Stake: AMU Urged to Hold Elections

The Allahabad High Court has instructed Aligarh Muslim University to counter a PIL by student Kaif Hasan, accusing AMU of not conducting student elections since 2019. The plea asserts this violates democratic rights, urging AMU to adhere to the AMU Act 1920 and Lyngdoh Committee's guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:12 IST
The Allahabad High Court has ordered Aligarh Muslim University to respond to a public interest litigation seeking the conduct of students' union elections. The PIL, filed by student Kaif Hasan, claims AMU has not held elections since 2019, contravening students' rights and democratic principles.

On November 29, the court concluded that AMU's reply did not effectively address the issues raised in the litigation. The division bench, led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra, has directed the university to produce a more comprehensive counter affidavit by January 9, 2025.

The plea argues that AMU is legally bound to organize student elections annually as stipulated by the AMU Act 1920 and the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations. Allegations were also made regarding misappropriation of grants, including funds earmarked for union polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

