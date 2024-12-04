Teacher Fakes Student's Death for Leave in Madhya Pradesh
A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, Hiralal Patel, was suspended after falsely claiming a student's death to take leave. The student's father quickly reported the discrepancy when his son, noted as deceased, was alive. An investigation has been initiated by district authorities.
In a surprising incident, a government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district was suspended for falsely claiming that a student had died to obtain leave. The teacher, identified as Hiralal Patel, worked at a primary school in Chigrika Tola.
On November 27, Patel took leave, marking in the attendance register that he needed to attend the funeral of a class 3 student. The student's father, upon hearing the misinformation, lodged a complaint with the district collector, confirming his son was indeed alive and well.
Mauganj Collector Ajay Shrivastava responded promptly, suspending Patel and ordering a formal investigation into the matter to ascertain the facts and motivations behind the fabrication.
