Teacher Fakes Student's Death for Leave in Madhya Pradesh

In a surprising incident, a government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district was suspended for falsely claiming that a student had died to obtain leave. The teacher, identified as Hiralal Patel, worked at a primary school in Chigrika Tola.

On November 27, Patel took leave, marking in the attendance register that he needed to attend the funeral of a class 3 student. The student's father, upon hearing the misinformation, lodged a complaint with the district collector, confirming his son was indeed alive and well.

Mauganj Collector Ajay Shrivastava responded promptly, suspending Patel and ordering a formal investigation into the matter to ascertain the facts and motivations behind the fabrication.

(With inputs from agencies.)