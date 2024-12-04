Left Menu

Teacher Fakes Student's Death for Leave in Madhya Pradesh

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, Hiralal Patel, was suspended after falsely claiming a student's death to take leave. The student's father quickly reported the discrepancy when his son, noted as deceased, was alive. An investigation has been initiated by district authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mauganj | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising incident, a government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district was suspended for falsely claiming that a student had died to obtain leave. The teacher, identified as Hiralal Patel, worked at a primary school in Chigrika Tola.

On November 27, Patel took leave, marking in the attendance register that he needed to attend the funeral of a class 3 student. The student's father, upon hearing the misinformation, lodged a complaint with the district collector, confirming his son was indeed alive and well.

Mauganj Collector Ajay Shrivastava responded promptly, suspending Patel and ordering a formal investigation into the matter to ascertain the facts and motivations behind the fabrication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

