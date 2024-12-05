Left Menu

Student Unrest Shakes Board of Secondary Education Manipur

Students from the Federal Students Organisation Manipur protested at the Board of Secondary Education Manipur's office demanding the appointment of its chairman. The demonstration was curtailed by police intervention. The student body threatened further action if the demand is not met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest led by the Federal Students Organisation Manipur targeting the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) disrupted the quiet of Babupara on Thursday. Students gathered en masse to demand the appointment of a chairman for BOSEM, which has remained vacant for some time.

Police forces were quick to respond as students attempted to lock the office building, resulting in a tense face-off and minor physical clashes between the demonstrators and law enforcement. The authorities had to step in to prevent any further escalation, maintaining control over the situation.

Kangujam Amarjit, the president of the student organization, expressed their frustration over the unfilled chairman position, emphasizing their previous requests for the appointment remain unanswered. Amarjit assured that the protests would escalate should the authorities continue to ignore their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

