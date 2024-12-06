Empowering Ladakh: A Call for Educational and Cultural Initiatives

Political activist Sajjad Hussain Kargili from Ladakh has submitted a proposal to Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The request includes the integration of Shia theology into the Islamic Studies curriculum at Jamia Millia Islamia, showcasing the need for educational expansion.

Kargili, representing Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil, is pushing for a residential coaching institute in Ladakh tailored for national competitive exams, including the UPSC, NEET, and JEE. The initiative aims to foster the potential of Ladakh's youth.

Further proposals encompass the creation of special fellowship programs under the Ministry of Minority Affairs to enhance leadership skills among Ladakh's youth and logistical support for students aspiring to study abroad, promoting both education and cultural heritage preservation.

