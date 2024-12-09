Left Menu

Delhi Schools Plunged into Chaos Amidst Bomb Threat Hoax

Around 40 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email demanding USD 30,000, causing panic and leading to immediate evacuations. Authorities responded promptly, conducting searches and finding no suspicious items. The email was linked to a group named KNR, but investigations continue as similar threats previously targeted the city's institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday morning, roughly 40 schools in Delhi were thrown into turmoil following a bomb threat email demanding USD 30,000, as confirmed by a police official.

The threatening email targeted several prestigious schools including DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka, leading to the suspension of classes and the precautionary evacuation of students.

Immediate response teams, including bomb detection units, the fire department, and local police, conducted extensive searches. So far, no suspicious objects have been found, but investigations are ongoing with the authorities remaining on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

